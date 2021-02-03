More regional power plants moving away from coal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Energy companies across the region and country are closing coal fired power plants as they reach the end of their effective life, moving to alternate sources.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says the state is closely monitoring those closings, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Nelson says they monitor state energy companies to make sure they have workable back up plans.

Energytransition.org reports over 600 coal fired power plants across the country have closed since 2010.

