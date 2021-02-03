Advertisement

More regional power plants moving away from coal

Coal-fired power plant in Glenrock, Wyo. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Coal-fired power plant in Glenrock, Wyo. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)(J. David Ake | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Energy companies across the region and country are closing coal fired power plants as they reach the end of their effective life, moving to alternate sources.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says the state is closely monitoring those closings, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Nelson says they monitor state energy companies to make sure they have workable back up plans.

Energytransition.org reports over 600 coal fired power plants across the country have closed since 2010.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off it’s 2021 tourism campaign with the...
Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
The pandemic has created a spike in food insecurity across the region. Now, student-athletes at...
SDSU and USD compete in Summit League Food Fight
Someone You Should Know: Voice of Mitchell area sports
Someone You Should Know: Voice of Mitchell area sports
Avera Medical Minute: help at vaccine clinics comes from Avera retirees
Avera Medical Minute: help at vaccine clinics comes from Avera retirees