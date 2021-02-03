One More Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are starting off with more fog around the region this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect across the region until 11 a.m. Once the fog clears out, we will stay mostly cloudy across most of the region. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the upper 40s and low 50s in the west.

Overnight, there’s a chance we could see a little light rain in central South Dakota. That will switch over to some light snow across eastern parts of the region. Most of us will see less than half an inch of snow. Parts of northwestern Iowa could see one to two inches by the time the snow is done Thursday morning. Once the snow is done, we will stay mostly cloudy but highs will drop. Highs through the end of the week will be in the 20s for most, but the wind will be strong. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph making it feel colder.

Over the weekend, temperatures will tank. Highs will be stuck in the single digits this weekend with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Add in the wind, and by Sunday morning, parts of Minnesota and Iowa will have feels like temperatures in the -20s to -40s, so it will feel very cold! We will slowly start to warm next week. We’ll slowly climb through the teens back into the 20s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.