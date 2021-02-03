Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are facing charges after Sioux Falls police say they stole a car with a handgun inside.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Lee Nguyen and 35-year-old Nikki Louise Track were arrested Tuesday.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle near Whittier Park around 8:30 p.m. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the owner of the car turned it on then went back into their apartment. When they went back outside, the car was gone. The owner told police a handgun was in the vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle in downtown Sioux Falls a few hours later. Clemens said police pulled the car over and arrested both suspects.

Nguyen faces the more serious charges, including grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and former violent felon in possession of a firearm. Track was arrested on drug charges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.