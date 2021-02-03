Advertisement

Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are facing charges after Sioux Falls police say they stole a car with a handgun inside.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Lee Nguyen and 35-year-old Nikki Louise Track were arrested Tuesday.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle near Whittier Park around 8:30 p.m. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the owner of the car turned it on then went back into their apartment. When they went back outside, the car was gone. The owner told police a handgun was in the vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle in downtown Sioux Falls a few hours later. Clemens said police pulled the car over and arrested both suspects.

Nguyen faces the more serious charges, including grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and former violent felon in possession of a firearm. Track was arrested on drug charges.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests

Latest News

The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off it’s 2021 tourism campaign with the...
Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
The pandemic has created a spike in food insecurity across the region. Now, student-athletes at...
SDSU and USD compete in Summit League Food Fight
Someone You Should Know: Voice of Mitchell area sports
Someone You Should Know: Voice of Mitchell area sports
Avera Medical Minute: help at vaccine clinics comes from Avera retirees
Avera Medical Minute: help at vaccine clinics comes from Avera retirees