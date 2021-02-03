Advertisement

Rain/Snow Mix on the Way Tonight

Arctic Air Arrives by the Weekend
By Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for parts of northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota out ahead of the next storm system that we are tracking. A rain/snow mix will be moving through late tonight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be mild enough early to support some rain, but by the time it gets to I-29 it’ll turn from rain to a wintry mix and then quickly into snow.

This will bring around 1 to 3 inches of snow in parts of northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota. Minor accumulations are likely in and around the Sioux Falls area where around an inch to some isolated higher totals than that will be possible. The next issue will be the wind picking up on Thursday morning blowing that snow around leading to reduced visibilities and hazardous travel especially east of I-29.

Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day Thursday and even though we’ll get back to the 20′s for highs on Friday, the much colder air isn’t too far behind. We’ll have more clouds on Saturday with highs only in the single digits. Morning lows will fall below zero. Our wind chills will be in the teens and 20′s below zero through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.

While we’ll stay dry throughout much of next week, we’re not going to be warming up whatsoever. Expect the cold to stick around all of next week with highs barely getting into the teens by next Friday.

