Rescue dog helps save owner’s life during stroke

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OAKLAND, N.J. (Gray News) – Sadie, a 6-year-old rescued German shepherd, is getting credit for saving her owner’s life after he recently suffered a stroke.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge posted the dog’s tale on their Facebook page.

Last week, Sadie’s owner Brian suffered a stroke when he was home alone with her.

“While he was collapsed, Sadie never left his side,” Tuesday’s post said. “She licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help.”

Brian adopted Sadie a few months ago. She was surrendered when her other owner moved.

A Very Special RBARI Story! RBARI Alumni Sadie saved owner’s life, as she drags him to help after suffering a...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Finding a new home for Sadie would a challenge, according to her original adoption notice in September.

“As is common to her breed she is loyal and loving her with chosen people but nervous and protective at times with strangers, especially with men until she trusts them,” the post said.

But Brian felt a special bond with Sadie and welcomed her into his home.

Sadie is staying with family while Brian recovers in a rehab center, according to the shelter.

The two FaceTime every night and are counting the days until they’re back together again.

Meet Sadie! Sadie is a gorgeous big Shepherd girl surrendered because her owner was moving where she unfortunately...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Saturday, September 5, 2020

