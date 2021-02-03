Advertisement

SDSU and USD compete in Summit League Food Fight

By Miranda Paige
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The pandemic has created a spike in food insecurity across the region. Now, student-athletes at SDSU and USD are working to bring the issue to the forefront. It’s part of a larger effort called the Summit League Food Fight Challenge.

The competition kicks off this February between Summit League conference schools in an effort to collect food for local food pantries. SDSU and USD are looking for help from students, faculty, and fans. The school that collects the most pounds of food will be crowned the winner.

This year due to COVID-19, the donation process is safe and contact-less. Instead of going out and buying the food yourself, you can do it all online.

Through “You Give Goods,” you choose the university as well as the specific sports team you’d like to donate on behalf of. You can choose what types of food items you want to purchase and then those items will be shipped to the local food pantry.

“So we don’t have to touch anything, our fans don’t have to bring anything,” said Jamie Oyen, USD Senior Associate Athletic Director.

However, this has created some challenges for student-athletes to collect food.

" Our fan base, we really built a reputation and a tradition of having our student-athletes collect at a lot of our winter sporting events,” said Rachel Steward, SDSU Athletic Academic Advisor.

So schools have had to get creative.

“Working with our marketing department a lot more, we’ve been able to film a couple of public service announcements with our media relations staff,” said Steward.

These athletes are just happy they are able to continue this important tradition to help those in need.

“I think the pandemic has added to that with more people needing the food assistance and so for us to be able to do something and do something safely right now to be able to collect food donations is an exciting thing,” said Oyen.

The competition runs through March 31st. If you’re interested in getting involved with the food fight click here.

