Advertisement

Special device used to recover missing woman in Day County

Source: Associated Press
Source: Associated Press(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Day County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dougherty’s body was recovered January 29th after a team used a device called a magnetometer. Dougherty went missing the morning of December 23rd during a snow storm. She never arrived at work, and that’s when the search effort began. Local residents, fire departments and the Civil Air Patrol helped search an area, where they thought Dougherty could be.

Codington County Search and Rescue used a sonar system and an underwater camera vehicle to help search bodies of water nearby. Eventually, the owner of Central Divers LLC, Caleb Gilkerson, was contacted by Dougherty’s family members, who wanted to rent a magnetometer to aid in the search. It is used in oil and gas fields for locating pipes and other objects.

Gilkerson thought the technology would work to locate the vehicle under the ice. He didn’t have any luck with the first attempt but he and his team found Dougherty’s vehicle in the afternoon of January 29th.

The vehicle was removed from the water and an autopsy is being conducted. In the meantime, the investigation will continue.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Governor Noem sits down with Dakota News Now’s Brian Allen and KOTA’s Jack Caudill for an...
Exclusive: One-on-one with Governor Noem

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
Super Bowl nacho fries
Easy to make Super Bowl Sunday snacks
Super Bowl snacks
Super Bowl snacks - nacho fries
Super Bowl snacks
Super Bowl snacks - Pull-apart pizza sliders
Super Bowl snacks
Super Bowl snacks - Spinach Dip