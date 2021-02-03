Special device used to recover missing woman in Day County

DAY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Day County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dougherty’s body was recovered January 29th after a team used a device called a magnetometer. Dougherty went missing the morning of December 23rd during a snow storm. She never arrived at work, and that’s when the search effort began. Local residents, fire departments and the Civil Air Patrol helped search an area, where they thought Dougherty could be.

Codington County Search and Rescue used a sonar system and an underwater camera vehicle to help search bodies of water nearby. Eventually, the owner of Central Divers LLC, Caleb Gilkerson, was contacted by Dougherty’s family members, who wanted to rent a magnetometer to aid in the search. It is used in oil and gas fields for locating pipes and other objects.

Gilkerson thought the technology would work to locate the vehicle under the ice. He didn’t have any luck with the first attempt but he and his team found Dougherty’s vehicle in the afternoon of January 29th.

The vehicle was removed from the water and an autopsy is being conducted. In the meantime, the investigation will continue.

