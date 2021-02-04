Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd

GPAC doubleheader at Corn palace, Plays of the Week, Football Signings and USD football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota Wesleyan hosted Morningside in a very important GPAC doubleheader Wednesday night at the Corn Palace. Zach Borg has your Plays of the Week and it was a busy day for HS standouts signing letters of intent for college football and USD football preparing for the season opener.

