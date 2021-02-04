Advertisement

2nd suspect in Mitchell homicide pleads not guilty

Luis Perez-Melendez
Luis Perez-Melendez(Davison Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A second man charged in a fatal shooting in downtown Mitchell last month has pleaded not guilty to several counts. 

Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Perez-Melendez entered his plea in a Davison County Court on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter. 

Prosecutors say on the night of Jan. 9, Perez-Melendez and 27-year old Jose Morales Acevedo allegedly went to the residence of 38-year-old Adalberto Ferrer-Machado to steal a handgun.  The gun was then used to kill Ferrer-Machado. 

Perez-Melendez could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. His next court date is set for March 11.

Morales Acevedo appeared in Davison County Court on Tuesday and also pleaded not guilty to the charges.  A third person, a female, has also been charged in connection with the murder.

Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)(Dakota News Now)

