Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

Missouri River to remain low headed into spring flood season
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
LIVE: Biden speech to signal to world more diplomatic engagement
FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn...
Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections
A South Carolina woman died from COVID-19 after contracting the virus on a honeymoon in South...
SC mother dies from COVID while on honeymoon in South Africa
Noem doesn't 'think about going back to Washington,' still against Amendment A
Secretary Craig Price talks Noem security, HB 1089