6 COVID-19 deaths, 174 new cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

(file photo)
(file photo)(WBAY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 claimed another six lives in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest coronavirus report, though other key case indicators continued a downward trend Thursday.

The disease has claimed a total of 1,788 lives in the state. Of the latest victims, two were in their 60s, one in their 70s, and three were over the age of 80.

Health officials reported 174 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total known case count to 108,813. Active cases declined by 35 to 2,517.

Current hospitalizations fell by seven to 126. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 9.9% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 40.1% of hospital beds and 47.4% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a one-day test-positivity rate of 7.7% Thursday. South Dakota has averaged a rate of 8.4% over the past two weeks.

Vaccine update

A total of 76,454 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of over 2,900 from Wednesday. Officials say 33,232 people have received both doses required to maximize immunity. The state has administered a total of 109,686 doses.

According to CDC data, 8.9% of South Dakotans have received at least one vaccine shot, the 8th highest among all states. The state has administered 75% of the doses it has received, the 5th highest rate among states.

Health officials say South Dakota’s weekly allotment of the coronavirus vaccine from the federal government is increasing again. The state will receive 13,550 doses by next week, according Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. That’s 2,550 additional doses that South Dakota originally received and about 700 more doses than recently allocated per week.

