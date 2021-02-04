Advertisement

Arctic Air Incoming

Wind Chills in the Teens and 20′s Below Zero
By Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After the snow that occurred early this morning, we’re going to be in for some much colder air to return to the Dakota News Now area over the next few days. We’re not going to be done with the snow chances either as we’re tracking a couple of rounds for the weekend.

Friday will be cooler, but rather quiet with highs in the 20′s in western South Dakota and teens in the eastern part of the state. The Arctic air will settle in for the weekend as our highs drop to the single digits and morning lows fall below zero. Our wind chills will be in the teens and 20′s below zero throughout much of the weekend and even going into next week.

As far as the snow chances go, there will be two clipper systems arriving from the northwest and move into western South Dakota and clip the southern parts of our area including giving some more chances for light snow to places like Sioux Falls. Because of the quick moving nature of these events, accumulations will be minor. We’ll have one come through on Saturday morning and another for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next week, highs remain well below normal and very cold. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and nothing for active weather, but the temperatures will be staying cold as those wind chills remain in the teens and 20′s below zero.

