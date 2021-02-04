Avera Medical Minute: Alternatives to in-person gatherings for the Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Getting together with friends to watch the Super Bowl is an annual tradition for many of us. In addition to friends, food, and football, the pandemic is something to be mindful of too.

We talked to Avera Medical Group Vice President of Clinical Quality Dr. David Basel for insight on how to protect ourselves and those around us.

Q: Why is it so important to protect ourselves if we join others to watch the Super Bowl?

A: It’s a perfect opportunity to spread COVID It really is kind of that perfect storm, you’ve got people in relatively close contact. They’re eating so their masks are likely often to be off and they get excited. You know if you’re a Chiefs fan like I am and they score a touchdown, I’m gonna yell and yell and scream and that’s gonna project COVID if I happen to have an asymptomatic case quite a ways, and so with the CDC and certainly Avera, we’re asking people to really think carefully about having some alternate experiences for Super Bowl this year.

Q: What would be some ways that we could still connect with people over enjoying the game, but maybe not be sharing the same space?

A: So, virtual types of Super Bowl parties I think are going to be a big thing. This year, getting a group of friends who are all watching it over zoom at the same time so you can still share that excitement. You can still show off the Super Bowl dip you came up with, but you’re not putting each other at risk.

Q: For someone who is making the decision that they’re still going to go to a restaurant or a pub to enjoy the game, are there certain things that we should be looking out for mindful of to protect ourselves as best as possible?

A: So if you’re going to go to one of these bigger events, try to get there early so that you can kind of stake out your own little space and not coming there at a congested time period when everybody else is coming. Keep your mask on as much as possible. Just try to be aware of your surroundings, as much time, as much ventilation, as much space as you can get are all going to help.

