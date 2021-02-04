Car crashes through the roof of a home in Larchwood

Larchwood, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - “I’ve never seen it before in the 35 years I have been here, this was a new one,” said Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep, of the Lyon County Sheriff Office.

The accident, which happened around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night was a rare sight to many.

Authorities told us the car was driving at speeds of at least 115 mph before the crash.

A car in the roof of a home may have been a new sight for people living on this street, but crashes are unfortunately nothing new in this neighborhood.

“You know through the years we have had a little history here. We have had a couple houses hit on that corner before, I’m aware of one house being hit twice and another propane tank almost being hit, and a few other people going off the road there,” said Vander Stoep.

Fortunately, no one was inside this home when the car launched in.

As the homeowners were in Arizona at the time.

“We are glad no one was living there, first the folks lived there and now this is the daughter and her husband that own the home, they more or less keep it so the other kids can come and get together at the house,” said Sally McMartin, a neighbor of the home that was crashed into.

Even though no one currently living there, the neighbors who know the homeowners, say they can’t believe the damage done.

“Sad very sad... the house is a mess I’m sure,” said McMartin

Neighbors are confused about how this could even happen.

“I was over there this morning and I took pictures and I said how far is that you have to go over the road, and then over their driveway and then you go in the yard and then you go on the top of the house, that’s a long way to fly,” said McMartin.

