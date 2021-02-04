Advertisement

Car crashes through the roof of a home in Larchwood

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larchwood, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - “I’ve never seen it before in the 35 years I have been here, this was a new one,” said Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep, of the Lyon County Sheriff Office.

The accident, which happened around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night was a rare sight to many.

Authorities told us the car was driving at speeds of at least 115 mph before the crash.

A car in the roof of a home may have been a new sight for people living on this street, but crashes are unfortunately nothing new in this neighborhood.

“You know through the years we have had a little history here. We have had a couple houses hit on that corner before, I’m aware of one house being hit twice and another propane tank almost being hit, and a few other people going off the road there,” said Vander Stoep.

Fortunately, no one was inside this home when the car launched in.

As the homeowners were in Arizona at the time.

“We are glad no one was living there, first the folks lived there and now this is the daughter and her husband that own the home, they more or less keep it so the other kids can come and get together at the house,” said Sally McMartin, a neighbor of the home that was crashed into.

Even though no one currently living there, the neighbors who know the homeowners, say they can’t believe the damage done.

“Sad very sad... the house is a mess I’m sure,” said McMartin

Neighbors are confused about how this could even happen.

“I was over there this morning and I took pictures and I said how far is that you have to go over the road, and then over their driveway and then you go in the yard and then you go on the top of the house, that’s a long way to fly,” said McMartin.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Source: Associated Press
Special device used to recover missing woman in Day County

Latest News

Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer in December...
Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death
South Dakota Bomber to fly over Super Bowl 55.
South Dakota bomber to flyover Super Bowl 55
The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off it’s 2021 tourism campaign with the...
Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur