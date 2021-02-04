Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off its 2021 tourism campaign with the release of this year’s visitor guide, looking to capitalize off the interest shown in the region from last year.

The Bureau said even with a dip in visitors last year that there is an interest shown in the area, and that it’s seen an increase in requests for paper copies of its guide. Executive Director Casey Weismantel said they’ll be a useful tool to build on that momentum.

“All the travel shows we go to. We mail out hundreds and hundreds of printed visitor guides out of our office,” Weismantel said.

And Weismantel said getting people that visited for the first time last year, or even if they’re already in town this newest information will be something to build on, to help create repeat visitors.

“They’re already here. But why? We want them to come back at a later date. And we want to have that information in their hands.”

Weismantel said a major lesson the CVB is taking away from the pandemic is having multiple ways to get a hold of businesses or organizations listed in the guide. That way, he said, those looking for more information will have multiple ways to reach out, and stay up to date on any health guidelines. It’s something he said the CVB may consider keeping around for future guides.

“We want to make those websites and those phone numbers as easily accessible as possible. So if somebody is looking to bring an event to Aberdeen, or looking to host a reunion. Or looking to go out for dinner, or whatever. They can capture that information.”

