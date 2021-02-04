Advertisement

Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off its 2021 tourism campaign with the release of this year’s visitor guide, looking to capitalize off the interest shown in the region from last year.

The Bureau said even with a dip in visitors last year that there is an interest shown in the area, and that it’s seen an increase in requests for paper copies of its guide. Executive Director Casey Weismantel said they’ll be a useful tool to build on that momentum.

“All the travel shows we go to. We mail out hundreds and hundreds of printed visitor guides out of our office,” Weismantel said.

And Weismantel said getting people that visited for the first time last year, or even if they’re already in town this newest information will be something to build on, to help create repeat visitors.

“They’re already here. But why? We want them to come back at a later date. And we want to have that information in their hands.”

Weismantel said a major lesson the CVB is taking away from the pandemic is having multiple ways to get a hold of businesses or organizations listed in the guide. That way, he said, those looking for more information will have multiple ways to reach out, and stay up to date on any health guidelines. It’s something he said the CVB may consider keeping around for future guides.

“We want to make those websites and those phone numbers as easily accessible as possible. So if somebody is looking to bring an event to Aberdeen, or looking to host a reunion. Or looking to go out for dinner, or whatever. They can capture that information.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County deputies respond to a report of a shooting Feb. 2 in Garretson.
2 injured in Garretson shooting
Caesar Jesus Rodrick Valle
Police: Man arrested after stealing car, causing multiple crashes in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
The pandemic has created a spike in food insecurity across the region. Now, student-athletes at...
SDSU and USD compete in Summit League Food Fight
Someone You Should Know: Voice of Mitchell area sports
Someone You Should Know: Voice of Mitchell area sports
Avera Medical Minute: help at vaccine clinics comes from Avera retirees
Avera Medical Minute: help at vaccine clinics comes from Avera retirees