Coyotes hit ground running in fall/winter football camp

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of South Dakota football team will open the season Friday, February 19th at the dome against Western Illinois. And the Coyotes are in the midst of “fall” camp to prepare for their 8-game Missouri Valley season that ends on April 10th.

And actually, what they were able to do back in the fall has made a big difference now. ”Well the fall practices were really good. I feel really good about what we were able to get accomplished. Our guys built on that with some time in the weight room. We’ve taken advantage of since they’ve been back in school to be able to do some things that gave us a little bit of a jump start to get going in practice and one of the things we’ve been able to do is hit the ground running here day one,” says Nielson.

Former Coyotes QB Chris Streveler told us last week on Calling All Sports that he’ll be at the Dome for the opener. Professional football in Canada and then the NFL has caused him to miss fall games in the past couple of years.

