Advertisement

Coyotes hit ground running in fall/winter football camp

Nielson likes where his football team is with opener just over 2 weeks away
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of South Dakota football team will open the season Friday, February 19th at the dome against Western Illinois. And the Coyotes are in the midst of “fall” camp to prepare for their 8-game Missouri Valley season that ends on April 10th.

And actually, what they were able to do back in the fall has made a big difference now. ”Well the fall practices were really good. I feel really good about what we were able to get accomplished. Our guys built on that with some time in the weight room. We’ve taken advantage of since they’ve been back in school to be able to do some things that gave us a little bit of a jump start to get going in practice and one of the things we’ve been able to do is hit the ground running here day one,” says Nielson.

Former Coyotes QB Chris Streveler told us last week on Calling All Sports that he’ll be at the Dome for the opener. Professional football in Canada and then the NFL has caused him to miss fall games in the past couple of years.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Source: Associated Press
Special device used to recover missing woman in Day County

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
National Letter of Intent Day for HS Football Players
Local high school football standouts sign National letters of Intent
DWU Swept at Corn Palace by Morningside in big GPAC Doubleheader
DWU Men play for first place in the GPAC standings at Corn Palace doubleheader
National Letter of Intent Day for HS Football Players
Football Signings on National Letter of Intent Day