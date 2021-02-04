Advertisement

Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

Zach Borg has our top plays from the past week
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve got a passing fancy in this weekend’s countdown starting with West Central’s Addy Kramer full court connection with Cassidy Siemonsma.

Dakota Wesleyan wing and a prayer from Koln Oppold to Teegan Evers ends in a Jeffrey Schuch buzzer beater.

Eli Williams and Tahj Two Bulls help Washington finish off a win over Brandon Valley.

Cole Sillinger picks off the goalies pass and nets one of the Stampede’s 10 goals at Lincoln.

Topping our list is one of the biggest upsets in South Dakota’s Division One history, as the Coyote volleyball team rallied from two sets down to win at 14th ranked Creighton.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

