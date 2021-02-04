Advertisement

DWU Men play for first place in the GPAC standings at Corn Palace doubleheader

Tigers men battle for 1st place in the GPAC
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 16th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan men took the floor Wednesday night in Mitchell knowing that a win over 9th-ranked Morningside would move them past the Mustangs into first place in the GPAC standings. But it was the Mustangs who prevailed 87-77 despite 31 points from Nick Harden.

And in the women’s game, Morningside also came into the game ranked 9th in the NAIA poll. Jada Campbell had a career game with 19 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals and Matti Reiner had 18 points but the Mustangs won a squeaker 73-68. Sierra Mitchell led the way in the win with 17 points for Morningside now 20-2, 18-1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Source: Associated Press
Special device used to recover missing woman in Day County

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 3rd
National Letter of Intent Day for HS Football Players
Local high school football standouts sign National letters of Intent
National Letter of Intent Day for HS Football Players
Football Signings on National Letter of Intent Day