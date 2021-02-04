DWU Men play for first place in the GPAC standings at Corn Palace doubleheader

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 16th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan men took the floor Wednesday night in Mitchell knowing that a win over 9th-ranked Morningside would move them past the Mustangs into first place in the GPAC standings. But it was the Mustangs who prevailed 87-77 despite 31 points from Nick Harden.

And in the women’s game, Morningside also came into the game ranked 9th in the NAIA poll. Jada Campbell had a career game with 19 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals and Matti Reiner had 18 points but the Mustangs won a squeaker 73-68. Sierra Mitchell led the way in the win with 17 points for Morningside now 20-2, 18-1.

