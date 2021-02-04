Advertisement

Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside.

The police report says the car had been left unlocked with the engine running by a driver who worked for a contractor that provides logistical support.

Contractor CDR Maguire says the driver had gotten out of the car to find a security guard to allow him to enter the site.

The company says it has no reason to believe the thief knew the vials were in the car.

