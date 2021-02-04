Advertisement

Historical treasures found in hidden attic of old building

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An upstate New York man got more than he bargained for when he bought a building for his law office - an attic full of priceless photographs.

David Whitcomb says he didn’t even know the building in Geneva had an attic.

He discovered it when he went to change a light bulb and noticed the drop ceiling looked odd.

Using just the flashlight on his phone, Whitcomb climbed into an access panel and found a treasure trove of framed pictures and photography equipment.

One of those pictures was a portrait of suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony taken by photographer James Hale in 1905.

It’s the same photo that was licensed to the Susan B. Anthony Memorial Association and sold on postcards.

Other photos and glass negatives found in the attic suggest the building was used by Hale.

He was known for photographing leaders in the women’s rights movement and President Grover Cleveland’s fiancée.

Whitcomb is getting some of the glass negatives developed to see what other history he might uncover.

Whitcomb says he felt like he was in the movie “The Goonies” when he found the attic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
Missouri River to remain low headed into spring flood season
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
LIVE: Biden speech to signal to world more diplomatic engagement
FILE - In this June 26, 2010 file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn...
Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections
A South Carolina woman died from COVID-19 after contracting the virus on a honeymoon in South...
SC mother dies from COVID while on honeymoon in South Africa