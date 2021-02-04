Advertisement

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing

(Marresa Burke)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILLOW LAKE, S.D. (Watertown Radio) - A man has drowned while ice fishing on a lake in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff Robert McGraw says authorities were called to Dry Lake #2 about four miles north of Willow Lake, S.D., Wednesday morning for a report of a man who didn’t return home after fishing Tuesday night.

McGraw says there was a large area of open water on the north end of the lake, where debris was found floating, and that’s where divers concentrated their search.

A remote camera was used to find the 60-year-old’s snowmobile. His body was recovered around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

McGraw says it appears the man became disoriented in foggy conditions and drove into the water.

