VIDEO: South Dakota lawmakers discuss legislative issues at weekly briefings

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State leaders held weekly conferences Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing South Dakota legislative session in Pierre.

State legislative Democrats will speak at 9 a.m., Republicans at 9:30 a.m. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to hold her briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s briefing:

Gov. Kristi Noem briefing

Gov. Kristi Noem is giving her weekly legislative press conference in Pierre.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Republican briefing:

S.D. legislative briefing

State Republicans are holding their weekly press conference in Pierre. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to speak later this morning at 10:30.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Democratic briefing:

S.D. legislative briefing

Democratic state lawmakers are holding their weekly press conference in Pierre. Republicans will hold their briefing at 9:30 a.m.; Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, February 4, 2021

