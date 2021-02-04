VIDEO: South Dakota lawmakers discuss legislative issues at weekly briefings
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State leaders held weekly conferences Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing South Dakota legislative session in Pierre.
State legislative Democrats will speak at 9 a.m., Republicans at 9:30 a.m. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to hold her briefing at 10:30 a.m.
Gov. Kristi Noem’s briefing:
Republican briefing:
Democratic briefing:
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.