Local high school football standouts sign National letters of Intent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There have been numerous verbal commitments over the last year, but today it all became official for the top high school football players who signed their National Letters of Intent.

Here are a few of the players we’ve shown on Football Friday over the last few years... Like Hills Beaver Creek’s Gavin Wysong who’s headed to USF to be a Cougar.

Augustana gets a couple of the most exciting players from the area in all-world running back Tate Johnson of Brandon Valley who’s been dominant for the past 3 years... And Lincoln quarterback Tommy Thompson will also be a Viking after an outstanding career for the Patriots.

South Dakota State also inked two of the most dynamic players in the region in Roosevelt wide receiver Tyler Feldkamp who has speed to burn and game-breaking skills.

And finally running back Josh Buri will remain in Brookings after transferring to play with the Bobcats in his senior season from Minnesota where he was a hurdling highlight package almost every Friday night. He is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Mikey Daniel who made the same transition to college football in his home town.

Local Players who signed with area college

Augustana (23 signings)

Max Struck (DB, Brookings, Tate Johnson (RB) Brandon Valley, Jacob Wagner (OL) MCM, Tommy Thompson (QB) Lincoln, Noah Heesch (DB) Bon Homme, Ethyn Rollinger (WR) Harrisburg, Lincoln Boetel (DB) Harrisburg, Zach Richardson (DL) Canton and Gradee Sherman (TE) Viborg-Hurley.

South Dakota (13 signings)

Sam Kohls (OL) Roosevelt and Caden Ellingson (OL) Tea Area.

S.D.S.U. (32 signings)

Regan Bollweg (TE) Pierre, Reece Burckhard (TE) Aberdeen, Josh Buri (RB) Brookings, Tyler Feldkamp (WR) Roosevelt, Levi Vanden Bos (DE) Western Christian.

USF (41 signings)

Gavin Wysong (RB) Hills Beaver Creek, Gunnar Gehring (DL) Pierre.

Northern (44 signings)

Tristan Abbott (WR) Wolsey-Wessington, Brock Baker (LB) Aberdeen, Andrew Blazevich (DB) Lincoln, Jaimen Farrell (RB) Groton Area, Brandon Fodness (DB) Lennox, Carter Hogg (RB) Aberdeen, Payton Hughes (DB) Lincoln, Tyler Kjetland (OL) BW/Emery/Ethan.

SMSU (68 signings)

Zach Ahrendt (OL) Luverne, Grant Louwagie (LB) Marshall

NDSU (29 signings)

Bryce Lance (WR) Marshall

Northwestern (43 signings)

Tyce Ortman (RB) Canistota/Freeman, Ryan Dodds (OL) M-C-M, Isaiah Robinson (RB) Lincoln, Lane Kammerman (RB) Sioux Center, Gio Oromo (WR) Lincoln, Ty Schafer (WR) Lincoln, Clayton Bosma (QB) Sioux Center, Eli Van Ginkel (DL) Western Christian, Dominic Abraham (LB) Garretson, Eli Erwin (LB) Unity Christian, Tanner Schouten (WR) Unity Christian, Zach Jost (OL) LeMars, Javier Mendez (OL) Spencer, Jacob Dagstra (DL) Unity Christian, Chris Schmidt (DL) West Sioux, Tristan Mulder (LB) Western Christian and Eli Hibma (DB) Sioux Center.

DWU (39 signings)

Dylan Albrecht (OL) Harrsiburg, Ky Becker (WR) Kimball/WL, Sam Callies (TE) Howard, Layton Eide (LB) Deuel, Tate Kessler (DB) Viborg-Hurley, Connor Kerkhove (OL) BW/Emery/Ethan, Ethan McCune (DL) DeSmet, Braden Peters (OL) Flandrea, Ethan Rogish (OL) Lincoln, Joshua Rowse (LB) Stanley County, Logan Serck (RB) Alcester-Hudson, Kale Stevenson (RB)M Watertown, Rave Uhlich (LB) Garretson, Ty Van Hull (DL) Viborg-Hurley and Jacob Williams (DB) Huron.

Dakota State (40 signings)

Coopr maras (LB) West Central, Jack Anderson (RB) Harrisburg from NSU, Rhet Bertram (LB) Colome, Collin Brueggeman (LB) Pierre, Brandon and Brooks Jansen (DL) BW/Emery/Ethan, DJ Watkins (DL) Roosevelt, Derick Siemonsma (TE) Huron, Nathan Cook (TE) Stanley County, Braden Goehring (WR) Mobridge-Pollock, Berent Tarabelska (PK) O’Gorman.

For complete list of all signings refer to each school’s athletic web site.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.