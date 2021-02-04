Advertisement

Missouri River to remain low headed into spring flood season

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(-OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will likely remain low this month because conditions remain dry and snowpack levels are below average throughout the region.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that it will keep the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam at the winter release rate of 17,000 cubic feet (481.4 cubic meters) per second.

That means river levels will remain low headed into spring. Officials say it still appears that 2021 will be somewhat drier and only about 89% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow down the Missouri River.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
LIVE: Biden speech to signal to world more diplomatic engagement
Noem doesn't 'think about going back to Washington,' still against Amendment A
Secretary Craig Price talks Noem security, HB 1089
(file photo)
6 COVID-19 deaths, 174 new cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Luis Perez-Melendez
2nd suspect in Mitchell homicide pleads not guilty