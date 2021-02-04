Rain/Snow Mix on the Way Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa through this morning. Snow will come to an end from west to east, but we are going to keep the wind around. That will cause some blowing snow across the region. The morning commute will be a messy one for most of us thanks to blowing snow.

Temperatures will be dropping throughout today. We’ll get back to the 20s for highs on Friday, but the much colder air isn’t too far behind. We’ll have more clouds on Saturday with highs only in the single digits. Morning lows will fall below zero. Our wind chills will be in the teens and 20s below zero through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.

While we’ll stay dry throughout much of next week, we’re not going to be warming up at all. Expect the cold to stick around all of next week with highs barely getting into the teens by next Friday.

