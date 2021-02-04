Advertisement

Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a surprising snow fall overnight, the city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert.

Slippery conditions continued to impact driving conditions Thursday morning across the region as plow crews work to clear streets.

Officials say crews are currently working on Zone 2 in Sioux Falls. Vehicles parked on the street during snow alerts may be ticketed or towed.

You can find more details about Sioux Falls snow alerts here.

Find the latest forecast here.

Get the latest road conditions in South Dakota here.

