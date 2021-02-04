Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a surprising snow fall overnight, the city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert.

Slippery conditions continued to impact driving conditions Thursday morning across the region as plow crews work to clear streets.

Officials say crews are currently working on Zone 2 in Sioux Falls. Vehicles parked on the street during snow alerts may be ticketed or towed.

