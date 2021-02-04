Advertisement

South Dakota bomber to flyover Super Bowl 55

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Sunday, three different U.S. Air Force bombers will conduct the first ever trifecta flyover during the national anthem performance at this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Among the three bombers participating in the flyover, a B-1B Lancer will be coming from South Dakota.

Major Michael Webster is one of four airmen leaving from Ellsworth Air Force Base on a B-1 headed for the Super Bowl.

“I’m a huge sports fan huge football fan so this is an amazing opportunity, a huge deal there’s only been 55 Super Bowls and not all of them have had flyovers. So it’s a very limited few people who have gotten to be a part of this. It’s an incredible honor and I’m super pumped.”

The B-1 bomber will leave from Ellsworth this Sunday and meet up with two other bombers along the way to Tampa.

The two other bombers will be coming from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and the Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri.

All of the aircraft will be coming from different bases to show that the United States Air Force has the ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States.

“Really its a strategic presence being able to respond to anything around the world anywhere the Air Force or the United States needs us to go,” said Webster.

Webster also says that it’s an honor to have a bomber from the Ellsworth Air Force base featured on a national stage.

While there is still a lot of preparation to be done before Sunday, the airmen are more excited than anything else.

“I’m super excited and fortunate to be part of the crew that will actually be flying over the Super Bowl,” said another crewman.

There will still be several practice runs with the other bombers throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Source: Associated Press
Special device used to recover missing woman in Day County

Latest News

Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer in December...
Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death
Car crashes through roof of Larchwood home
Car crashes through the roof of a home in Larchwood
The Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off it’s 2021 tourism campaign with the...
Changes to Aberdeen visitor guide reflect lessons learned from pandemic
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur