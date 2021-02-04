South Dakota bomber to flyover Super Bowl 55

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Sunday, three different U.S. Air Force bombers will conduct the first ever trifecta flyover during the national anthem performance at this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Among the three bombers participating in the flyover, a B-1B Lancer will be coming from South Dakota.

Major Michael Webster is one of four airmen leaving from Ellsworth Air Force Base on a B-1 headed for the Super Bowl.

“I’m a huge sports fan huge football fan so this is an amazing opportunity, a huge deal there’s only been 55 Super Bowls and not all of them have had flyovers. So it’s a very limited few people who have gotten to be a part of this. It’s an incredible honor and I’m super pumped.”

The B-1 bomber will leave from Ellsworth this Sunday and meet up with two other bombers along the way to Tampa.

The two other bombers will be coming from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and the Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri.

All of the aircraft will be coming from different bases to show that the United States Air Force has the ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States.

“Really its a strategic presence being able to respond to anything around the world anywhere the Air Force or the United States needs us to go,” said Webster.

Webster also says that it’s an honor to have a bomber from the Ellsworth Air Force base featured on a national stage.

While there is still a lot of preparation to be done before Sunday, the airmen are more excited than anything else.

“I’m super excited and fortunate to be part of the crew that will actually be flying over the Super Bowl,” said another crewman.

There will still be several practice runs with the other bombers throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

