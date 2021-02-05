2AA Washington and #3AA Harrisburg girls roll to big wins Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors knew that Pierre had almost upset #5AA Mitchell earlier this week. So the 2nd-ranked Warriors were ready and it showed as they rolled to a 70-20 win over the Governors. Ndakalenga Mwentanda led the way with 21 points and Sydni Schetnen had 11 for the home team

And out at the Sanford Pentagon, the #3AA Harrisburg Tigers got great balance in their 76-33 win over Yankton. Brecli Honner and Carolyn Haar each had 13 points and Emilee Boyer had 10 for the Tigers.

