AmeriCorps team helps Feeding South Dakota fight hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s a group of young people traveling the country helping non-profits. They’ve stopped in South Dakota where food insecurity is at an all-time high due to the pandemic. Their goal is to help fight hunger in the state.

An AmeriCorps team serving in the National Civilian Community Corps Program (NCCC) is helping the non-profit Feeding South Dakota. NCCC is made up of a group of 18 to 24 years-olds that spend ten months serving different non-profits around the U-S.

“This team is made up of members from all over the country. We have members from Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, Georgia, I’m from Oregon, everywhere,” said Hillary Johnson, NCCA Team Leader with the North Central Region campus in Vinton Iowa.

At the Feeding South Dakota Distribution Center in Sioux Falls, the team is helping repackage food, as well as deep clean.

“We caught onto this idea with other food banks in the network utilizing their services and so happy to have their support here while our need for volunteers is so great,” said Jennifer Stensaas, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Feeding South Dakota.

Staff has had a hard time finding volunteers during weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We had a lot of great help and support, but a lot of those volunteers have gone back to work. A lot of them were teachers and educators that were doing homeschooling or e-learning, but they’re all going back to normal,” said Stensaas.

So NCCC members like 22-year-old Hanna Ciepiela from Massachusettes are happy to help, especially during this pandemic.

“Even though we’ve had restrictions and things, it’s been good kind of because we’ve really gotten to see the need in the community and help directly,” said Ciepiela.

The group will be in South Dakota through April 2nd. They are now headed to Pierre to pack food boxes and help with distribution. Then they’ll also do some work in Rapid City.

