Arctic Air for Several Days

Single Digit Highs, Lows Below Zero
By Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The significantly colder air we’ve been telling you about all week will settle in for the weekend and throughout all of next week. Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect in northern South Dakota for tonight and into Saturday morning where wind chills will fall to the 20′s below zero.

We’re tracking a couple of quick bursts of snowfall for the weekend. One will move through on Saturday morning and another on Sunday. These areas of low pressure systems are referred to as Clipper Systems and will be mainly bringing the heavier accumulations to western South Dakota and Nebraska. This will brush I-90 and bring some minor snowfall accumulations. Sioux Falls by the end of the weekend could see another 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

Highs this weekend will only be in the single digits and it’ll be that way throughout all of next week. We’ll see another chance for some light snow on Monday, but then chances will be gone the rest of next week as the colder air remains in tact. There doesn’t look to be any sign of rebounding even at the end of the 10 day forecast when we barely get into the teens for highs... That’s still below normal!

