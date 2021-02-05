Augie wrestlers drop heartbreaker to Upper Iowa 18-16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Despite three wins over nationally-ranked wrestlers and five overall wins, the Augustana wrestling team dropped a close contest 18-16 to the No. 16-ranked Upper Iowa Peacocks Thursday night inside the Elmen Center.

Prior to the action, Augustana recognized its four Viking seniors on the wrestling squad: Daniel Bishop, Ethan Cota, Tanner Brengle and Jebben Keyes. The four have spent 19 combined seasons at Augustana, compiling 171 combined wins.

After a loss in the 125 pound bout, senior Brandon Carroll took home Augustana’s first win of the day in the 133 pound bout. Down 9-3 after two periods, Carroll mounted a furious comeback in the final two minutes of the match. The senior escaped, took his opponent down, let him escape and then took him down once more while logging four near fall points for the 12-10 advantage and eventual 12-11 win.

Tied 3-3 in the dual, sophomore Jack Huffman took the mat for the Vikings across Upper Iowa’s No. 11-ranked Tate Murty. In similar fashion to Carroll, Huffman trailed 4-0 before a late comeback. Huffman scored a reversal at the end of the second period before a takedown and four point near fall in the third period for an 8-4 victory and 6-3 Vikings dual lead.

Losses in the 149, 157 and 165 pound bouts moved the dual score to 15-6 in favor of the Peacocks. Then, redshirt-freshman Cade Mueller delivered another victory over a ranked opponent in the 174 pound bout, this time over No. 8 Myron Crawford. Mueller logged two escapes and a takedown in the 4-2 victory.

Sophomore Kolby Kost followed Mueller’s performance with the biggest win of the night: a dominating 12-1 major decision win over No. 8-ranked Dalton Hahn of Upper Iowa. Kost, already up 2-1 with a takedown, pushed his advantage to 6-1 with a takedown and two near fall points at the end of the first period. Kost followed with an escape, two more takedowns and a riding time point for the 12-1 victory while pushing the dual score to 15-13 in favor of Upper Iowa.

A loss in the 197 pound bout moved the dual score to 18-13, before sophomore Steven Hajas recorded Augustana’s last victory of the night. Hajas won 5-2 in the 285 pound bout with two takedowns and an escape to bring the final score to 18-16.

Full Results

125: No. 11 Kaden Anderlik (UIU) over Ethan Cota (AUG) (Dec 9-3)

133: Brandon Carroll (AUG) over Donny Schmit (UIU) (Dec 12-11)

141: Jack Huffman (AUG) over No. 11 Tate Murty (UIU) (Dec 8-4)

149: Eric Faught (UIU) over Jebben Keyes (AUG) (Dec 10-4)

157: No. 6 Chase Luensman (UIU) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Dec 12-5)

165: Scott Kellenberger (UIU) over Dylan Schuck (AUG) (Fall 1:39)

174: Cade Mueller (AUG) over No. 8 Myron Crawford (UIU) (Dec 4-2)

184: Kolby Kost (AUG) over No. 8 Dalton Hahn (UIU) (MD 12-1)

197: Zach Ryg (UIU) over Daniel Bishop (AUG) (Dec 6-4)

285: No. 10 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Jordan Baumler (UIU) (Dec 5-2)

Up Next

The Vikings are home for their final dual of the season next Thursday against the MSU Moorhead Dragons. The dual will start at 7 p.m. inside the Elmen Center.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.