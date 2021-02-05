Axe throwing leagues catching on in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Axe throwing has been growing in popularity in recent years, and it’s starting to catch on in South Dakota.

A number of venues in the state have started offering the activity the last few years, with more expanding to do so. Allevity Entertainment in Aberdeen is one of those businesses, with General Manager David Novstrup saying that exposure of national axe throwing events on television has influenced that decision.

“People are seeing it on TV, and they are like, ‘Hey, I really want to try that.’ And it’s fun watching people try it for the first time. Because it’s not difficult, but it’s not as easy as people think it is either.” Novstrup said.

The same goes for Escapades Escape Rooms in Sioux Falls. Owner Doug Black said although they’ve had axe throwing for a while now, national exposure and word of mouth have helped raise interest, with most participants being first time throwers.

“We’ve had several of our customers that have tried it, you know say, ‘I’ve never thrown indoors before. I’ve tried it in my friend’s backyard before.’ Just throwing an axe at a tree or something like that.” Black said.

Allevity will be offering a league starting next week, joining a number of leagues already set up in South Dakota for people looking to team up and throw competitively. But even for casual throwers, Novstrup said finding a venue with the right hands-on training helps keep people interested.

“Making sure that you’re going to a venue that is there coaching you, and giving you those tips right initially when you start.” Novstrup said.

And both Novstrup and Black said keeping safety at a high importance is necessary for both venues and participants to keep in mind, to keep the fun go around.

“We want to do it right. We don’t want to just throw up the targets and say we’re an axe throwing business. We want to make sure.” Novstrup said.

