Covid pushing more Native Americans to try and become homeowners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 38% of Native Americans in South Dakota live in a home they own.

On reservations the percentage is even less.

“South Dakota basically has always had very low home ownership rates especially on our reservations were typically at about 33%,” said Tawney Brunsch, Executive Director at Lakota Funds.

The number of homeowners on tribal reservations has been going up due to organizations like the South Dakota Native Home ownership Coalition.

But Covid gave many people the extra push they needed.

“I know here on our reservation there’s a lot of overcrowding and people are just, there’s too many people in a home and then when Covid hit it brought about a lot of fear, I think,” said Star Means Director of Housing and Home ownership Initiative, Thunder Valley CDC.

To help members of their community, several organizations have put together financial literacy classes, to get them started in the home buyers process.

“A lot of terms and mortgage documents, things like that can be new to a lot of our people, so we interrupt it, in a way that they can understand and make that pathway a lot easier for them,” said Means.

