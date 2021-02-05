Getting Much, Much Colder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be colder today than we have been lately. Highs will range from the mid to upper teens in the east tot he upper 20s in central South Dakota. We’ll see any clouds break through the day and it will be a little breezy. We could have wind gusts around 25 mph this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a chance of a few flurries. Less than half an inch of snowfall is expected. A Wind Chill Advisory will be going into effect overnight for parts of northern South Dakota. That will last until noon Saturday. Some parts of northern South Dakota could have feels like temperatures in the -20 to -30 range. We’ll stay cold Saturday with highs in the single digits. Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll drop temperatures down into the single digits to teens below zero. The feels like temperatures for parts of the region will be back in that -20 to -30 range. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries by Sunday morning with highs stuck in the single digits.

We will be keeping this Arctic air around for a while. Heading into early next week, we’ll still drop into the teens below zero for overnight lows and struggle to make it into the single digits above zero for highs. By the middle of next week, some of us may make it close to 10 for a high before we drop back down into the single digits for the rest of next week.

