Harrisburg boys edge Yankton at Sanford Pentagon 50-47

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The #4AA Harrisburg Tigers beat the 2nd-ranked Yankton Bucks 50-47 Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon. An 18-0 run by the Tigers was the difference as they built a lead and hung to win by 3 despite 19 points by Rugby Ryken and 14 from Matthew Mors. The Tigers were led by Blaze Lubbers with 14, Connor Geddes with 12 and Nick Tschudy with 10 points.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.