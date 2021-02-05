Advertisement

Harrisburg boys edge Yankton at Sanford Pentagon 50-47

#4AA Tigers edge #2AA Bucks at Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The #4AA Harrisburg Tigers beat the 2nd-ranked Yankton Bucks 50-47 Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon. An 18-0 run by the Tigers was the difference as they built a lead and hung to win by 3 despite 19 points by Rugby Ryken and 14 from Matthew Mors. The Tigers were led by Blaze Lubbers with 14, Connor Geddes with 12 and Nick Tschudy with 10 points.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Washington and Harrisburg girls roll Thursday night to big wins
#2AA Washington and #3AA Harrisburg girls roll to big wins Thursday night
Augie wrestlers edged by 16th-ranked Upper Iowa
Augie wrestlers drop heartbreaker to Upper Iowa 18-16
Scott Langer's Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate the NAHL
Scott Langer’s Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate the NAHL
Myah Selland is Summit League Athlete of the Month again!
Selland is Summit League Athlete of the Month again in January