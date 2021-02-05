Hydrologists predict below-normal water level on Missouri River this spring

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of a flood threat, low water may be more of an issue along the Missouri River this spring.

During the Corps of Engineers monthly update, officials with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center said mountain snow pack is running below normal.

Hydrologist Kevin Low says snowpack on the plains is also fairly light and scattered. He added the only potential flood threat now is in the lower basin area.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Corps is predicting a below normal run off year for the reservoirs and river system.

