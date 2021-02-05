Advertisement

Hydrologists predict below-normal water level on Missouri River this spring

Missouri River (file photo)
Missouri River (file photo)(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of a flood threat, low water may be more of an issue along the Missouri River this spring.

During the Corps of Engineers monthly update, officials with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center said mountain snow pack is running below normal.

Hydrologist Kevin Low says snowpack on the plains is also fairly light and scattered. He added the only potential flood threat now is in the lower basin area.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Corps is predicting a below normal run off year for the reservoirs and river system.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Car crashes through roof of Larchwood home
Car crashes through the roof of a home in Larchwood

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks; Harris casts tie-breaker
“Wear Red Day” and “Heart Month” brings awareness to heart disease
“Wear Red Day” and “Heart Month” brings awareness to heart disease
South Dakota mask mandate bill stifled on Senate floor
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls children found safe.