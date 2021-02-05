Man accused of punishing kids with cattle prod convicted of child abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County jury has found a man accused of punishing his stepchildren with a cattle prod guilty of child abuse charges.

Lance Long of Sioux Falls was convicted on four counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor. The jury handed down the verdict Thursday.

Police arrested Long, along with his wife, Crystallynn Long, back in June. Court documents say Lance Long abused four stepchildren by giving them drugs and using a cattle proud and taser to punish them. The children ranged in age from 11 to 17.

While he was found guilty on the four counts of child abuse, Long was acquitted of three counts of aggravated assault. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Crystallynn Long’s trial is scheduled to take place next month.

