Advertisement

Man accused of punishing kids with cattle prod convicted of child abuse

Lance Long
Lance Long(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County jury has found a man accused of punishing his stepchildren with a cattle prod guilty of child abuse charges.

Lance Long of Sioux Falls was convicted on four counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor. The jury handed down the verdict Thursday.

Police arrested Long, along with his wife, Crystallynn Long, back in June. Court documents say Lance Long abused four stepchildren by giving them drugs and using a cattle proud and taser to punish them. The children ranged in age from 11 to 17.

While he was found guilty on the four counts of child abuse, Long was acquitted of three counts of aggravated assault. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Crystallynn Long’s trial is scheduled to take place next month.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls children found safe.

Latest News

Through the South Dakota Department of Health, Sanford has been assigned to help vaccinate...
South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths Friday
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
A man is facing charges after he fled from police and crashed a stolen car in a field,...
Police: Man fleeing from police in stolen vehicle crashes in field
2020 Repair Affair construction project (file photo)
Sioux Empire Home Builders seeking applications for ‘Repair Affair’ program