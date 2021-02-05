Advertisement

Police: Man fleeing from police in stolen vehicle crashes in field

A man is facing charges after he fled from police and crashed a stolen car in a field, according to authorities.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is facing charges after he fled from police and crashed a stolen car in a field, according to authorities.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident happened at around 1:30 am Friday after an officer saw a car chasing and ramming into an SUV near 9th Street and LeMesa Drive.

The officer attempted to stop the car but the car fled, police say. The car crashed into a field and the driver was arrested.

Korbin Lee Huapapi is facing aggravated eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and marijuana charges.

Korbin Lee Huapapi is facing aggravated eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and marijuana charges.(Dakota News Now)

Police say the vehicle was stolen outside of Sioux Falls.

