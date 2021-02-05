Advertisement

Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (CNN) - Police released video of a person of interest in the theft of a car containing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theft happened Wednesday from a festival ground near Tampa where the vaccine was going to be administered.

The car belongs to a driver for a contractor that has been providing the vaccine.

That driver left the car running and door unlocked while asking for directions, and that’s when someone stole it.

The vehicle is described as a four door, gray 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person...

Posted by Plant City Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Car crashes through roof of Larchwood home
Car crashes through the roof of a home in Larchwood

Latest News

Robinhood releases a Super Bowl ad to help smooth its PR image.
Robinhood Super Bowl ad: We're all investors
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks; Harris casts tie-breaker
A North Carolina woman has donated 8,000 ounces of her own breast milk.
North Carolina mother donates 8,000 oz. of breast milk
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips