Advertisement

Scott Langer’s Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate the NAHL

Wings have only 1 loss all season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate in the North American Hockey League.

Scott Langer’s team won the first 14 games before losing and haven’t lost since. In fact, they didn’t give up a goal last 2 weekends in a sweep of St. Cloud and Fairbanks and gave up just 1 goal last Wednesday. They have given up just 26 goals in 23 games and scored 108. That’s a ridiculous ratio. But it is the kind of hockey that Langer has always liked his teams to play.

He’s glad to have picked up the record-breaking win making him the all-time leader in the N-A-H-L... But that’s already in the rear view mirror. “You know we’re a one game at a time type of team. We focus on that team, that game and the record is what it is and we’ve moved on. And now it’s time to add to it. But our goal here is to win another Robertson Cup and we won’t lose focus of that,” says Langer.

The Wings host the Minnesota Wilderness this coming week after having Saturday and Sunday off.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

#4AA Harrisburg boys knock off #2AA Yankton at the Sanford Pentagon
Harrisburg boys edge Yankton at Sanford Pentagon 50-47
Washington and Harrisburg girls roll Thursday night to big wins
#2AA Washington and #3AA Harrisburg girls roll to big wins Thursday night
Augie wrestlers edged by 16th-ranked Upper Iowa
Augie wrestlers drop heartbreaker to Upper Iowa 18-16
Myah Selland is Summit League Athlete of the Month again!
Selland is Summit League Athlete of the Month again in January