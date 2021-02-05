Scott Langer’s Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate the NAHL

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate in the North American Hockey League.

Scott Langer’s team won the first 14 games before losing and haven’t lost since. In fact, they didn’t give up a goal last 2 weekends in a sweep of St. Cloud and Fairbanks and gave up just 1 goal last Wednesday. They have given up just 26 goals in 23 games and scored 108. That’s a ridiculous ratio. But it is the kind of hockey that Langer has always liked his teams to play.

He’s glad to have picked up the record-breaking win making him the all-time leader in the N-A-H-L... But that’s already in the rear view mirror. “You know we’re a one game at a time type of team. We focus on that team, that game and the record is what it is and we’ve moved on. And now it’s time to add to it. But our goal here is to win another Robertson Cup and we won’t lose focus of that,” says Langer.

The Wings host the Minnesota Wilderness this coming week after having Saturday and Sunday off.

