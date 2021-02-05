Selland is Summit League Athlete of the Month again in January

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State women’s basketball player Myah Selland has been named the Summit League January Athlete of the Month, the league office announced Wednesday.This marks Selland’s second consecutive Summit League monthly honor. Additionally, Selland has earned four Summit League Player of the Week honors this season, including one in the month of January (Jan. 11).

Throughout the month of January, Selland averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She has turned in 15-plus point performances in all 15 contests this season. The redshirt junior shot 51.2 percent from the field, while adding eight steals and four blocks in six games in January.Selland registered a double-double against Western Illinois with 11 rebounds and a career-high 29 points. On Jan. 7 at Omaha, she led all scorers with 20 points. Her 10th point in the contest marked her 1,000th career point as she became the 38th Jackrabbit all-time to reach the milestone. Selland currently has 1,059 career points, ranking 36th all-time at South Dakota State.

