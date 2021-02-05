Advertisement

Selland is Summit League Athlete of the Month again in January

Selland wins league award in consecutive months!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State women’s basketball player Myah Selland has been named the Summit League January Athlete of the Month, the league office announced Wednesday.This marks Selland’s second consecutive Summit League monthly honor. Additionally, Selland has earned four Summit League Player of the Week honors this season, including one in the month of January (Jan. 11).

Throughout the month of January, Selland averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She has turned in 15-plus point performances in all 15 contests this season. The redshirt junior shot 51.2 percent from the field, while adding eight steals and four blocks in six games in January.Selland registered a double-double against Western Illinois with 11 rebounds and a career-high 29 points. On Jan. 7 at Omaha, she led all scorers with 20 points. Her 10th point in the contest marked her 1,000th career point as she became the 38th Jackrabbit all-time to reach the milestone. Selland currently has 1,059 career points, ranking 36th all-time at South Dakota State.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
Daniel Nguyen, left, and Nikki Track
Police: 2 arrested for stealing car with gun inside in Sioux Falls
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office The Turner County Sheriff's Office said three people...
Nearly five-hour standoff in Turner County leads to three arrests
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

#4AA Harrisburg boys knock off #2AA Yankton at the Sanford Pentagon
Harrisburg boys edge Yankton at Sanford Pentagon 50-47
Washington and Harrisburg girls roll Thursday night to big wins
#2AA Washington and #3AA Harrisburg girls roll to big wins Thursday night
Augie wrestlers edged by 16th-ranked Upper Iowa
Augie wrestlers drop heartbreaker to Upper Iowa 18-16
Scott Langer's Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate the NAHL
Scott Langer’s Aberdeen Wings continue to dominate the NAHL