Advertisement

Senators reject bill banning birth certificate sex changes

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota Senate committee has unanimously rejected a bill that would have banned transgender people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates.

The bill was passed by the House last month in a vote that divided Republicans who dominate the Legislature. But GOP senators on a Health and Human Services Committee all opposed its passage, saying it was unnecessary and would have made life much harder for transgender people.

Law changes that affect transgender people have become perennial battles in the South Dakota legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls children found safe.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Through the South Dakota Department of Health, Sanford has been assigned to help vaccinate...
South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths Friday
A man is facing charges after he fled from police and crashed a stolen car in a field,...
Police: Man fleeing from police in stolen vehicle crashes in field
2020 Repair Affair construction project (file photo)
Sioux Empire Home Builders seeking applications for ‘Repair Affair’ program