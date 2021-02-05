Advertisement

Sioux Empire Home Builders seeking applications for ‘Repair Affair’ program

2020 Repair Affair construction project (file photo)
2020 Repair Affair construction project (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is once again looking to help the local community through its annual program called Repair Affair.

Organizers say the goal of the program is to update an applicant’s home by making it more accessible, including wheelchair ramps and railings, for the low-income and elderly or permanently disabled - all for no cost to the homeowner.

Labor will be donated by volunteers and materials purchased through a grant received by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. All projects will be completed one day only on June 8, 2021. The event is sponsored by Great Western Bank and Xcel Energy.

If you or someone you know is in need of accessibility related projects to be completed in their home, please contact the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation at (605) 361-8322 to have an application mailed or visit hbacarefoundation.com to download applications to apply for the program.

Applications are due by April 15.

