Sioux Fall Police Department searching for 3 runaway children

SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids.
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for help locating three runaway children.

Authorities say they are believed to be together and are not dressed for the weather.

Cynthia Bluehorse is 14 years old. She was last seen wearing gray pullover, light blue jeans, white shoes and she has a nose ring.

Gladys Locke is 13 years old. She was last seen wearing black sweater, light jeans, and black slippers.

Paiden Whipple is 12 years old. She was last seen wearing black Nike hooded sweatshirt with orange letters, black pants, and shoes.

If you have any information, contact Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or dial 911.

