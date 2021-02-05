Sioux Falls VA continues to vaccinate high-risk veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA continues to provide some of the state’s highest-risk veterans with their second dose of the vaccine.

Officials tell Dakota News Now that they’ve administered more than 45-hundred total doses. The healthcare system is receiving 300 to 500 doses each week.

They say by the end of this week they will have administered 99-percent of their doses.

Officials are asking VA members to remain patient while they reach out to those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We are trying to get our highest rick veterans first. that’s why we started without long-term care facilities veterans first. but we will be coming out to our community-based outpatient clinics, so if you live in that area, there are going to be opportunities to get the shot in your community,” said Lisa Simoneau, director of the Sioux Falls VA health care system.

State health officials will be expanding vaccine eligibility to South Dakotans 75 and older, starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.