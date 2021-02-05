Sioux Falls Winter Carnival announces weather-related cancellations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire announced the weather-related cancellations.

Due to recent snowfall and forecasted single-digit temperatures, the Frosty Fitness at Fawick Park and Family SnowFest at Spellerberg Park on Feb. 6th have been canceled.

The Pop-up Ice Rink planned to open at the Avera parking lot in downtown Sioux Falls will not open at this time.

“We’re disappointed that we are unable to proceed with some of our events,” said Rebecca Wimmer, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire’s CEO. “Keeping in mind the safety of families, our staff and volunteers is always at the forefront of these decisions and with wind chill forecasted for well below zero, it simply becomes too dangerous.”

This year’s carnival takes place from Feb. 6-14. Events will be held at several different locations around the city, with some events being held virtually.

You can find more details, including a timeline of events, here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.