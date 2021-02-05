South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 108,944, 104,716 of which have recovered. Active cases declined 117 from Thursday to 2,400.

Current hospitalization also fell to 121, down seven from Thursday. Overall, 6,346 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

The state reported 10 deaths Friday bringing the state death toll to 1,798.

35,083 South Dakotans have completed both needed doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

