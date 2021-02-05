Advertisement

TikTok video helps woman find missing package

By KMPH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - What would you do if a package showed up at your doorstep, but it wasn’t addressed to you?

Scott Trujillo turned to TikTok for help.

He put out a call to action video to find the owner of a beaten up and moldy package that ended up on his doorstep.

The video went viral.

“It just started growing and growing and I’m like, ‘she’s going to have to see this,’” he said.

Out of the thousands of comments, one stuck out. It was from the owner’s niece in New Mexico.

The owner of the package, Rosaline Freyre, only lives about 10 minutes from Trujillo.

Freyre says the package contained food.

“I had spaghetti sauce that was broken and that’s why it was wet and moldy,” she said.

Walmart told Freyre that she had signed for the package, but she had not and she got her money back.

