“Under The Hood” radio show moves into state of the art studio

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Under The Hood” has been airing for just over three decades and recently relocated into a new studio outside of Garretson.

“Under The Hood” is a car talk show that airs every Thursday from 9:00 am-11:00 am. It allows people to call in and ask questions involving their vehicles.

The show began as an infomercial back in 1990. Shannon Nordstrom went on to solo host it for nearly 10 years before Russ Evans, a recently hired worker at Nordstoms, joined the team.

In 2005 a third host was added to the show, Chris Carter.

The show had been hosted in several different locations.

“We have done it, literally, from a box out in a parking lot,” said Evans.

Nordstrom said that the idea to upgrade the studio had floated around for several years, but was set as an actual goal at the beginning of 2020. Naturally, the difficulties that 2020 brought with it delayed the project slightly.

The studio has finally come together.

“Just a great place to sit at this control board every week and be able to send this show out from a perfect studio,” said Carter.

The show is available across the country on more than 240 radio affiliates. It can also be found on youtube and a podcast version can be found on most music apps.

