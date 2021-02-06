Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pipestone Co.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in southwest Minnesota are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a man who had been shot Tuesday afternoon.

Arriving deputies found 68-year-old Stephen Giese of Clear Lake, South Dakota, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the incident have been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

